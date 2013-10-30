WFT Cloud Announces the Commencement of Their Versatile Enterprise Level Training Programs in India

WFT Cloud a fully owned subsidiary of Wharfedale Technologies Inc. (WFT), a leading professional IT services consulting firm specializing in SAP cloud infrastructure integration, today announces the commencement of a versatile and wide array of training programs in SAP HANA, Cloud Computing, and SAP Basis in India.

WFT Cloud today announces today the commencement of a versatile and wide array of training programs in SAP HANA, Cloud Computing, and SAP Basis in India. These programs will also be customized for corporate training in SAP Domain. Training will be delivered online and through classroom settings.

In addition to the new training programs, WFT Cloud is working jointly with premier educational institutions worldwide to offer training in various SAP modules and also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PSG Institute of Management for training their students in SAP.

WFT Cloud offers the following training programs:



SAP HANA Training for Experienced SAP Basis Consultants and Recent Engineering Graduates.

WFT offers comprehensive SAP HANA administration and migration training. This training program is aimed at enabling the trainees to obtain hands-on experience as well as maintaining familiarity with industry best practices and emerging trends. WFT's SAP HANA administration and migration training program will be constantly upgraded and refined to maintain synchronicity with Industry requirements. Training programs are taught by experienced and certified professionals who will also mentor the trainees. WFT trainers combine technology expertise with cognitive understanding to ensure that trainees learn and apply complex technologies with relative ease. WFT's SAP HANA administration and migration training programs are offered in various formats to suit the needs of its target audience.

SAP Basis Training for New Engineering Graduates, who are considering a career in SAP.

WFT’s SAP Basis training program is focused on providing trainees with both hands-on experience and familiarity with industry best practices and emerging trends. This training will provide trainees with the knowledge of SAP administrative tasks and will help them manage any SAP environment. This reasonably priced online SAP Basis training provides limitless career opportunities to trainees.



Cloud Computing Training for Experienced Engineers and New Engineering graduates with a career aspiration in Cloud Computing.

WFT Cloud’s Cloud Computing training programs are offered in various formats for trainees located all around the globe. WFT Cloud Training Academy is backed by a team of certified and practicing professionals specialized in SAP and Cloud Computing.

The feedback from participants in earlier training program were exemplary. WFT Cloud possesses contemporary technology and infrastructure to impart state-of- the-art training.

About Wharfedale Technologies:

Founded in 2000, Wharfedale Technologies, Inc. (WFT) is a leader in providing innovative solutions to enterprise and mid-tier customers. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, WFT has personnel located both in US and India. WFT has 200 customers distributed globally. WFT Cloud, launched in 2011, is a fully owned subsidiary of Wharfedale Technologies Inc. (WFT) specializing in cloud based SAP system infrastructure integration and operational management services for SAP® solutions.

For more information on Wharfedale and WFT Cloud services, please visit http://www.wftcloud.com or call us at (888) 533-3113.

SAP and all SAP logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP AG in Germany and in several other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

