Wildnet Technologies Launched Hummingbird Friendly SEO Services

Wildnet technologies launched services to revive rankings for the websites hit by Penguin and Hummingbird algorithm updates.

Wildnet Technologies, a dedicated search engine optimization (SEO) and website design services company, will help businesses to enjoy excellent and admirable online reputation and recover the old search engine rankings which were affected by Google’s new search algorithm Hummingbird and Penguin 2.0 update via its precisely designed Google Hummingbird survival strategy.

Wildnet Technologies is globally famous for its innovative SEO tools and techniques. The company is always in a lookout for viable options that can provide customers the best of search engine results and services. After the recent Panda and Hummingbird algorithm updates, the distinguished leader in SEO industry has introduced specific web design services planned specifically for top Google placement.

Google’s Hummingbird, rolled out in August this year, is the latest upgrade to its search algorithms since 2001. As it is the biggest change in Google algorithm in past 12 years, online business owners and webmasters all across the world lose their nerve. A few key questions were hovering on webmasters mind like, how their SEO will work? What sort of changes need to brought up in SEO campaigns? Is everything ruined? However, nothing has been changed. However, the Google now wants SEO companies and webmasters to adopt more focused and intensive approach. Hummingbird will invite original, high-quality content and if a website is linked with high-quality and relevant websites then nothing can stop that website to rank well in Google search pages.

“Adding a new feather to its incessant practice of bringing up fresh online marketing campaigns and innovative SEO techniques, Wildnet Technologies has introduced new services and website development programs that will address quality standards of top search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo. Our team of SEO professionals have thoroughly studied Google ranking patents and have devised the new web design services in accordance with the specific criteria that Google looks for scoring a website in top rankings”, as expressed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

About Wildnet Technologies

Wildnet Technologies is one of the country’s most dependable names in search engine optimization and website development. The company holds specialization in the field of SEO tools and techniques. The company offers a host of SEO services that are designed specifically as per the needs of clients and it also offers customized services so as to suit diverse business needs. The highly impactful and result-oriented marketing and advertising campaigns offered by the company positioned it as the first-rate SEO company in India. The services offered by the company include search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC) advertising, website design services, mobile app development services, link building, offshore SEM services etc. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification which is an international standard that ensures superior quality products and result-oriented services. The dedicated SEO services offered by the company help businesses increase their rankings, revenue and online presence.

Contact Details:

Wildnet Technologies

Pvt. Ltd.

A - 30, Sector 63,

Noida - 201301 (UP)

INDIA

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Wildnet-Technologies/Hummingbird/prweb11381214.htm