Recovery pace is likely slowing down

WASHINGTON - The recovery is losing steam.

The economy is now likely expanding at just half the brisk 5.9 percent pace at which the government on Friday estimated it grew last quarter. Business spending will make up for some of a slowdown in consumer spending - but not likely enough to reduce the jobless rate much.

All that adds up to a long slog ahead for an economy trying to get back on firm footing after the worst recession since the 1930s.

The economy continues to grow. But it won't feel like much of a recovery this year amid high unemployment, record-high home foreclosures and tight credit.

The Commerce Department bumped up its growth estimate for the final quarter of 2009, from a 5.7 percent growth rate estimated a month ago. It was the strongest showing in six years. Roughly two-thirds of the growth came from a burst of manufacturing - but not because consumer demand was especially strong.

In fact, consumer spending weakened at the end of the year. Instead, factories were churning out goods for businesses that had let their stockpiles dwindle to save cash. - AP