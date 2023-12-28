Long Island housing plan snags $10 million in statewide competition

Proposals to redevelop parking lots, blighted land and vacant office buildings into apartments and other housing received a boost on Thursday when a Long Island group won up to $10 million in grant funding from New York State, officials said.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, one of 10 across the state, is among three winners in a statewide competition to develop solutions to big regional challenges.

The local council, which consists of business executives, university presidents, union leaders and nonprofit officials appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, wrote a 73-page plan to address the shortage of affordable housing in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The plan, called “Long Island Forward,” aims to help local governments and property owners identify and redevelop vacant land and buildings. The objective is to add 50,000 housing units over the next 10 years, the plan states.

The statewide competition “is just one of the ways that our state is empowering local leaders to transform their communities and unlock their economic potential,” Hochul said in announcing the contest winners. The state grant money will be used “to put those plans into action.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday’s announcement comes less than a year after politicians and others on Long Island torpedoed Hochul’s proposal to boost housing construction, and in some instances override local zoning regulations if an insufficient number of units were built.

The other councils winning up to $10 million each are in the North County/Adirondacks and Utica/Mohawk Valley.

The Long Island council’s report may be found at https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2023-12/LIREDC_Strategic_Plan_2023.pdf.