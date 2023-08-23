St. Catherine of Siena Hospital nurses ratify three-year contract

Nurses at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown voted to ratify a new contract that will grant union members an average wage increase of 23% over a three-year period, the union announced Wednesday morning.

The New York State Nurses Association said 89% of voting members opted to ratify the contract, which will also improve retiree health benefits and provide incentive pay for nurses who float between units as needed.

The 296-bed hospital and its nurses reached a deal Friday morning after the union authorized a potential strike four days earlier. The two sides reached an agreement before NYSNA delivered a legally required 10-day notice of its intention to go on strike.

The union, which has about 400 members at the facility, said the new contract addresses the need for standardized nurse-to-patient ratios and enforcement of those ratios, which it said will benefit patients. Nurses at the hospital said earlier this month that pay at the hospital lagged behind other Long Island facilities, which was making it harder to hire and keep nurses.

“With improved staffing and wage increases that make us competitive with other Long Island hospitals, St. Catherine will be able to recruit and retain more nurses to ensure quality care for every single patient that walks through our doors,” Tammy Miller, a registered nurse and NYSNA president at the hospital, said in a statement.

Lisa Greiner, a spokeswoman for the six-hospital Catholic Health system, said the new contract reflects the hospital's commitment to its nurses.

“The agreement ensures that our nurses continue to be supported with competitive salary increases and staffing improvements,” she said. “Our nurses are vital to ensuring the communities we serve have access to the highest levels of care, and we are grateful for their dedication to our patients.”

The new contract is the latest to boost pay for NYSNA members on Long Island. The union reached contract agreements at Catholic Health’s St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson and St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage as well as Northwell Health’s South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore earlier this year.

Nurses at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside voted to join the union in January.

Nancy Hagans, president of NYSNA, which has 42,000 members statewide, said the new contract was a victory for its members and “showed the power of nurses coming together to fight for the care their patients deserve, and the respect nurses deserve.”