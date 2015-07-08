Stew Leonard's says it's searching for a second store location on LI

Farm-fresh-food retailer Stew Leonard's is already searching for a potential second location on Long Island as the grocer prepares to open its first store, in Farmingdale, next year.

"We are looking at a number of sites on Long Island," Stew Leonard's spokeswoman Meghan Bell said. "Nothing is signed, and nothing is confirmed."

Stew Leonard's, which says it operates the world's largest dairy store, broke ground in April for the first store, in Kimco Realty Corp.'s Airport Plaza shopping center. It is scheduled to open early in 2016.

The 60,000-square-foot store, the family-owned company's fifth, will provide up to 400 jobs. The location was vacated by restaurant and entertainment business Dave & Buster's earlier this year.

The grocer is nicknamed the "Disneyland of Dairy Stores" because of its country-fair atmosphere, featuring costumed characters and animated entertainment.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The family-owned and -operated business was founded as a dairy store in 1969 in Norwalk, Connecticut, and has grown to become a nearly $400 million enterprise with more than 2,000 employees. Its three other locations are in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, and in Yonkers.

Stew Leonard's is known for its farm-fresh milk, which comes from 3,000 cows on a family-owned farm in Ellington, Connecticut.

Each Stew Leonard's store carries 2,200 items and has a bakery, butcher shop and seafood department. The stores source many products from local farms, vineyards and vendors in the region, on Long Island and throughout the state.