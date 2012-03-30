APPetizers: Let Gwyneth be your NYC guide

LOS ANGELES TIMES

Upscale moms, unite. This is your chance to travel like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Goop City Guides brings in-the-know celebrity travel to everyday plebeians. Paltrow (and her people) have designed a mobile travel guide based on Goop, her lifestyle website and its GO newsletter. It comes with a "What's Near Me" Google New York City map with directions to her listings.

The three-minute video is of Paltrow walking you through some of her favorite clothing boutiques, restaurants, gift shops and art galleries in New York, where she grew up. The interface is clean and easy to use. London and Los Angeles are coming soon.

But when we launched the app, we made the mistake of bypassing Paltrow's video tour of her favorite spots. When we wanted to watch it later, we didn't know how to get it back. Hint: Look under the category NYC Walks. You'll also find here a guided bike ride along the Hudson and into Chelsea, a kid-friendly day on the Upper East Side and more.

Goop City Guides

AVAILABLE FOR iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, $4

DESCRIPTION Gwyneth Paltrow walks you through her favorite New York sites.

BOTTOM LINE Totally worth it