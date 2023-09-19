CNET reviews: Best portable generators

Hurricanes are getting stronger and wildfire season is devastating in some areas. This is why you should start thinking about purchasing a portable generator for home use in case you lose electrical power. Thankfully, there are plenty of options on the market that can step in and keep things running. Here's CNET's top three recommendations.

WHAT Sportsman GEN4000DF

THE COST $440.78

AVAILABLE FROM sportsmangenerators.com

This is a well-priced dual-fuel model that can operate with either a 3.6-gallon fuel tank or a standard propane tank. With up to 10 hours of gasoline run time on a 50% load and 12 hours running power using propane, the Sportsman can keep things going while you get a full night's sleep before needing more fuel. This emergency dual fuel generator comes with four 120-volt outlets, one 120-volt RV outlet and one 12-volt DC outlet.

With 4,000 starting watts and 3,500 running watts, it isn't the most powerful generator on our list. Still, if you're running small household appliances or just one or two large ones, this portable generator model should get the job done.

WHAT Briggs & Stratton StormResponder

THE COST $849

AVAILABLE FROM briggsandstratton.com

This Briggs & Stratton model runs on an eight-gallon fuel tank. Of our best portable generator midrange price tier, this portable conventional generator model offers the most wattage for the least money with 8,500 starting watts and 6,250 running watts.

You'll get 11 hours of run time at 50% with the StormResponder from its 420cc engine. A digital screen Briggs & Stratton calls the "StatStation" displays the power load and provides maintenance reminders. A guide printed on the unit depicts which appliances can plug into which of the four onboard outlets.

WHAT Duromax XP13000EH

THE COST $1,499

AVAILABLE FROM duromaxpower.com

This heavy-duty portable generator delivers 10,500 running watts and 13,000 starting watts. A dual-fuel gas generator option provides 8.5 hours run time on gasoline and 6.5 hours run time on propane, based on a 50% load.

Like other dual-fuel models, you can switch fuel types with an onboard button. Several power outlets are provided: two 120-volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-volt 30-amp twist-lock outlet, one 240-volt 30-amp outlet and one 240-volt 50-amp outlet.