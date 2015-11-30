Create GodMode for Windows to access all panels in one place

You may not have control over the universe, but if you have a Windows computer running OS 7, 8 or 10, you can create something affectionately referred to by techies as “GodMode.” GodMode is a hidden folder offering easy access to innumerable Windows features, sorted by category, in a simple interface. Here’s how to get it.

1. Right click on a blank space on your desktop and select “New” and then “Folder” from the drop menu.

2. Name this folder:

GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

3. Once the folder is created, its icon will resemble a control panel. You can rename the folder if you wish by right-clicking on it and selecting “Rename.” Inside the folder are dozens of control options, from “Back up your computer” to “Add clocks for different time zones.” All of these controls are on your PC, but this is the only place you can find everything organized and in one place.