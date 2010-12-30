How to: Go to Google's old image search

Here are workarounds if you don't like Google's new image search, which doesn't display the image name, size or URL origin unless you mouse over a photo.

1 Perform a Google image search, then go to the bottom of the page and click "Switch to basic version." This will give you the old Google version, but only until you close the page. You cannot make a permanent fix.

2 Alternately, perform a search and add &sout=1 to the end of the URL. (e.g. http://google .com/images?q=saturn&sout=1). You can also create a favorite of a Google results page switched to basic version and use it for future image searches.

3 If these workarounds are too frustrating or too much trouble, try using Yahoo's image search (images.search .yahoo.com), whose default results are similar to Google's old image search.

