How to . . . make Facebook work for you

Nowadays, everyone is on Facebook. Here are three quick things that may help newbies:



1. If you are sick of your aunt's Farmville (or any other Facebook app) cluttering your feed. Mouse over the entry, click Hide. Those now will be blocked from your wall.



2. Having a party? You don't have to manually click a bunch of friends to send invitations. Click Friends in the left column, and use Create a List on top to pick certain friends. When making an invitation, click the Filter Friends tab to show only the list.



3. Keep your grandma and work friends from seeing messages intended for your inner circle. Click the lock privacy icon, and choose Customize.