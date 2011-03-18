How to . . . turn off geotagging

Your camera or phone may be geotagging, or adding geographical identification metadata to, your photos. This gives people your exact longitude and latitude. Here's how to disable geotagging in an iPhone.

1. The first time you take a picture with the iPhone, you may get a prompt that says "Camera" Would Like to Use Your Current Location/Photos, and videos will be tagged with the location where they were taken. Press Don't Allow.

2. If you mistakenly press OK, or want to make sure geotagging is turned off, press Settings, then General and then Location Services.

3. The menu of Location Services lists all applications on your iPhone that have location tracking ability. If Camera tracking is On, press so that Off is displayed. To turn off geotagging in other devices, check the owner's manuals.