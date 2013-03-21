Mark of the Ninja video game review

Silence, and the stealth it requires, feed the enjoyment that is Mark of the Ninja. You play as an assassin of the night who is propelled by red tattoos that give him unique powers but, conversely, drive him toward madness. The story feels rather blah (since it feels too close to God of War), but the cut scenes and level design pick up the slack with its visual style paying tribute to Batman: The Animated Series.



RATING M, for Mature

PLOT Enter the Ninja

DETAILS Xbox Live Arcade, 1,200 Microsoft points

BOTTOM LINE Offers satisfying silence