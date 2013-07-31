Starbucks to ramp up Wi-Fi service with Google

Starbucks says it has reached a deal to partner with Google that will allow it to offer its customers dramatically faster Wi-Fi service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Starting in August, new U.S. company-operated Starbucks stores will begin to receive up to 10 times faster network and Wi-Fi speeds. And during the next 18 months, Starbucks will convert more than 7,000 U.S. stores to the upgraded service.

Starbucks says the improvements will help ensure that its customers can easily access the Internet.

Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. and Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Inc. also plan to work together to develop the next generation of Starbucks' digital network.

Level 3 Communications, a telecommunications company, will upgrade existing Wi-Fi devices and manage connectivity in more than 7,000 company-owned stores.