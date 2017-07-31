These phone apps help you have a fine day at the beach

Sure, you wish you could leave your phone at home when it’s time to soak up the rays on the beach, but why would you when these beachgoing apps and websites make your life so much easier?

SURFLINE This app delivers real-time weather forecasts as well as wave reports. View more than 300 HD beach cameras and read updates from users all over the globe about surf conditions. Surfline also posts surf and ocean news, videos and photos, and you can save and organize your favorite surf cams and swell forecasts in one place. (Free; compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 9.0 or later; Android 4.2 and up)

THE SWIM GUIDE Is the beach you want to go to clean and swimmable? Check the Swim Guide app, which has information on beaches the world over. Each is marked with a green or red icon to signify clean or poor water quality. You’ll also get the beach’s water-quality history, and a time stamp gives you information on when a beach status was updated. (Free; compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 9.3 or later; Android 2.3.3 and up)

CLEAN SWELL Keep beaches, waterways and the ocean trash-free. Record the trash you collect, then share your effort with friends. The app tracks your cleanup history and the distance you’ve cleaned. When you “Start Collecting” anywhere in the world, your data will upload to Ocean Conservancy’s global ocean trash database, giving researchers and policymakers insight to create solutions. (Free; compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 6.0 or later; Android 4.0 and up; oceanconservancy.org)

— The Orange County Register (TNS)