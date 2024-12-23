Clarification: TikTok-Bill-Lobbying story
WASHINGTON — In a story published Mar. 12, 2024, The Associated Press reported TikTok content creator Summer Lucille said she didn't know what a ban on TikTok will do to “the business”. The story should have made clear that she was talking about the impact of a ban her own boutique, not the TikTok platform.
