Business owners tout Long Island's virtues in new tourism campaign

The owners of six businesses on Long Island talk about what the region has to offer to visitors in a new advertising campaign from the tourism promotion agency Discover Long Island.

The business owners, together with agency officials and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, are expected to unveil the six short videos at a news conference on Wednesday at the Long Island Welcome Center off the LIE in Dix Hills.

The videos are the latest phase of Discover Long Island’s “You BeLONG” campaign, which first debuted in 2018.

The launch of the video series comes as Discover Long Island competes with others for a contract to promote Nassau County. The Nassau contract expired on Dec. 31 and County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s administration is seeking bids from vendors.

Discover Long Island and its predecessor were established decades ago by Nassau and Suffolk counties to promote the region to visitors from near and far.

Last month, Blakeman launched a 30-second television commercial with the slogan, “Nassau County: Golden Coast to Coast.” The tourism spot aired for two weeks in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, upstate New York and the metropolitan area as well as on Newsmax, the right-wing news channel, he said.

Nassau’s commercial ends with Blakeman using the new slogan and a list of the names and titles of the county comptroller, county clerk and members of the county legislature. Nassau used $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for the spot, he said last month.

In announcing the video series, Discover Long Island described itself as “the region’s official and only accredited destination marketing organization.”

The videos feature Del Vino Vineyards in Northport, chalk artist and book author Kara Hoblin, Curry Club at Saghar restaurant in Port Jefferson, The Chef That Rocks in Long Beach, Bagel Express in East Setauket and RG|NY vineyards in Riverhead.

“Having our locals take the reins of our marketing efforts by sharing why ‘You BeLONG’...pulls back the curtain on the character and diversity of our destination,” Discover CEO Kristen Reynolds said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing these stories of Long Island love with our residents and our global audience and to continue to grow this effort for increased exposure for our local businesses and communities.”