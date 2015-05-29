Union has openings for 40 insulation apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12 of the Heat & Frost Insulators union will be taking applications Monday for 40 insulation and asbestos worker apprenticeships, officials said.

On Monday, 250 numbered wristbands will be available to applicants from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Astoria World Manor, 25-22 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria. Any remaining wristbands will be distributed between Tuesday and June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Local 12 office, 35-53 24th St. in Long Island City.

Those who receive a wristband will also receive an application.

Applications will be distributed for 10 weekdays or until 250 have been given out, whichever comes first. The wristband number determines when the application must be submitted.

Applicants should be 18 or older, provide proof of completion of high school or GED courses, pass a physical exam and drug test, have reliable transportation and be able to provide $500 worth of tools and work clothing.

More information is available by calling 718-784-1899.