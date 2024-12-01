THE WEEK AHEAD
MONDAY
CAREER COUNSELOR
North Babylon: Get help with resumes and career options, 6-8 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Rd., free, resident cardholders only, call for an appointment, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.
TUESDAY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THOSE WITH A DISABILITY
Online: Learn the basics of starting a business, types of companies, skills needed for success and more; for those living with a disability and their family members, 10 a.m., presented by the New York State Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at Farmingdale State College's Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.
WEDNESDAY
INFLATION IMPACTS ON SMALL BUSINESS
Online: Learn how inflation affects the economy and what a business can do to better manage rising costs, 9 a.m., hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, visit mcplibrary.org for a link, 631-585-9393.
THURSDAY
CAREER AND RESOURCE FAIR
Long Beach: Access free training and certifications in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, welding, early childhood education, OSHA, security, medical assistant and more, 10 a.m., MLK Center, 615 Riverside Blvd., free, register, lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/cdqp4ga.
SELLING ONLINE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Online: Get tips and tricks to sell online and how to start or enhance your payment processing experience, who to call, what methods to use, and avoiding pitfalls, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9837.
WHY AND HOW TO PREPARE A BUSINESS PLAN
Centereach: Learn the key components of a business plan, including startup costs, how to prepare a budget, cash flow projections and how to use a business plan to get financing, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.
