THE WEEK AHEAD

By Gina Tabarusgtabarus@newsday.com

MONDAY

STARTING YOUR SMALL BUSINESS

Port Jefferson: Learn the basics of setting up a small business, including legal entity structures, taxes, finances, insurance and business planning, 6 p.m., Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., free, register, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

TUESDAY

ESSENTIALS OF FUNDING A BUSINESS

Online: Explore funding options and the challenges of startup financing, 7 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Public Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEDNESDAY

JOB FAIR

Huntington Station: Hosted by the Suffolk County Labor Department's One-Stop Employment Center, bring multiple copies of your resume and dress for success, 5-7 p.m., South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd., free, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

THURSDAY

ACCOUNTING FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Online: Learn accounting basics essential for small-business owners to assess the health and profitability of their businesses and make informed decisions, 9 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, stonybrook.edu/sbdc, 631-632-9070.

STARTING A FOOD TRUCK BUSINESS

Centereach: Learn the steps and challenges business owners may face as they work to get a food truck business started, representatives from Suffolk County Bureau of Public Health Protection discuss opportunities, how to get started, the permitting process, and more, 9 a.m., Miller Business Center at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING 101

Online: Learn how to enter the government contracting space, determine your target market and find contracts with the Federal, New York State, and New York City governments, part one of a four-part series, 11 a.m., presented by the Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

