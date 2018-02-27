Retailer of handcrafted candles and body products to open 2nd store

A Wading River-based retailer of handcrafted candles and body products is going bigger.

Birch and Main’s second location will open in Port Jefferson on Saturday. At about 1,400 square feet, the new store is nearly three times as big as the first location, said owner Michael McPolin, 28.

He opened Birch and Main’s first location at The Shoppes at Eastwind on Route 25A in Wading River in February 2017. The store sells soy candles, as well as mostly natural soaps, lotions, body scrubs and bath bombs that McPolin makes in his home studio.

“Most ingredients we use you either have in your medicine cabinet or right in your food pantry,” he said.

Strong sales at the Wading River store allowed McPolin to expand Birch and Main to a second location, he said.

In addition to candles and body care products, the new store will have lifestyle goods, such as home decor and glassware made by artists, mostly from the United States, McPolin said.

A grand opening event with product giveaways and complimentary food and drinks is set for noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Port Jefferson store, 230 East Main St.