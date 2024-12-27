A new state law aims to improve safety for warehouse workers by pressing employers like Amazon to take proactive steps that reduce the risk of injuries. The Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday, requires employers with warehouse operations to create an “injury reduction program” that identifies and mitigates the potential risk of musculoskeletal injuries among workers handling goods. Such injuries often involve back pain, muscles issues, and joint pain caused by prolonged exposure to reaching, twisting and lifting heavy objects while on the job. The law, which goes into effect on June 1, comes amid rising injury rates in the warehouse sector — a trend Hochul contends is driven in part by the fast-paced, physically demanding work environments of companies like Amazon. The global e-commerce giant was specifically mentioned in the bill for high injury rates; the law cites a 2021 internal Amazon memo leaked to the press in which the company revealed concerns about the sustainability of its U.S. labor pool due to a high volume of worker injuries. Irene Tung, senior researcher and policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project, said that the state’s population density and strategic location make it a prime area for e-commerce growth, but safety has often been overlooked in the rush to meet delivery demands. "The warehousing industry in New York has grown extremely rapidly and safety has not necessarily been a priority," Tung, whose group was a major supporter of the new law, wrote in an email. "New York has often been on the frontlines of speed-ups in e-commerce delivery norms. For example, New York is one of the first places Amazon rolled out same-day delivery." Officials with Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Warehouse injuries in New York State have more than tripled from 2017 to 2023, according to 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed by the National Employment Law Project, a worker advocacy group. The analysis found that injury rates in the state were more than double the national average. Last year, the rate of injuries among warehouse workers grew to 11.5 per 100 full-time workers. Over 90% of injuries required missed days of work or a job transfer, according to BLS data analyzed by NELP. The new worker safety law calls for annual safety evaluations of large warehouse operations, improved training and medical care and the establishment of industry safety standards in the state. Assemblyman Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood), a local cosponsor of the bill, said in a statement that the new law represented “a proud moment” for New York. “We stand with the hardworking men and women who help keep our economy moving by establishing safety standards that provide essential protections for warehouse workers in a rapidly growing industry,” Ramos said in the statement. “Everyone deserves to work in a safe environment, equipped with the tools necessary to protect themselves and others,” the statement continued. “This new law reaffirms the right of warehouse workers to a safe and respectful workplace.” Labor groups like the Teamsters and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union were among a coalition of worker advocacy groups who lobbied the state to pass the new law. “Whether they are fulfilling orders for toilet paper or holiday gifts, New Yorkers rely on warehouse workers for essential items every single day," said RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum in a statement. "But as this industry has grown, so has the worker injury rate. That’s why it’s so important that the Warehouse Worker Injury Reduction Act has been signed into law."

