Let the new year bring a new start in a new job

For 2013, I wish that Congress would finally begin to work together to improve our economy, and focus on job growth rather than unemployment. When the focus is on how high the unemployment numbers are and how few jobs are being created, we are giving excuses for some job seekers with current workplace skills to take their feet off of the pedal and blame others.

Let us, instead, talk about improving the economy by creating employers and manufacturers that need people to be productive. If we can stimulate the economy enough, many of our current employers can move up to their pre-recession staffing levels. That, combined with additional employers and manufacturers, will put millions of people back to work.

In the meantime, let me say that there are jobs available and many employers that are working hard to make new hires, but they are having trouble finding people with the skills necessary to do the job or the work ethic required to keep the job.

Let us talk about identifying individual work skills and transferring those skills to the jobs that are available. Your old job may be gone forever, but I'll bet you garnered valuable workplace skills that can be transferred to another current industry. Stop looking for a job that doesn't exist anymore and turn your attention to jobs that do exist and need your expertise -- right now.

Let us talk about work ethics like my dad and your grandparents developed during the Great Depression. My dad had three jobs in his entire adult work life, and each of the changes was made by choice. He was proud to work and work hard to maintain a comfortable lifestyle for his family. It takes hard and honest effort, consistency and reliability.

Let us talk about what it takes to get a job and then do what you have to do to keep a job. If Congress can find a way to work as a team, and we can ignore the negativity being offered, 2013 can be a new beginning.

Happy New Year -- and don't forget to do what others fail to do.

Marvin Walberg is a job-search coach based in Birmingham, Ala. For contact information, see marvin-walberg.com.