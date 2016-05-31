$5.35M Sands Point home has indoor basketball half-court

This six-bedroom house in Sands Point is filled with every recreational luxury, including an indoor basketball half-court and a home theater. It is on the market for $5.35 million.

The half-court is housed in a converted three-car garage, says listing agent Jill Berman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“Sports coaches, not only for basketball, come over and do training with their kids in the garage because it’s like an indoor sports court,” Berman says.

The home has a large gym, and the 2-acre property also features an in-ground pool, spa, cabana and tennis court.