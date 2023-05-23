Ashanti's Old Westbury home on market

Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Ashanti must be feeling as "Happy" as her song proclaims — there is currently an offer pending on her Old Westbury home.

According to its listing, the offer is for nearly $2.2 million, and the annual property taxes are $55,950.

Ashanti, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, purchased the brick Colonial-style home in 2003, property records show. At 5,345 square feet, it contains six bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms. The house sits on two acres, and was built in 1999.

Other features include two fireplaces, a three-car garage and an outdoor deck that overlooks an in-ground pool. The property also has natural gas heating and central air.

There are granite and marble countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Photos from the listing also show chandeliers in the foyer and in one of the bedrooms.

The property is served by the Westbury Union Free School District.

Ashanti was born and raised in Glen Cove. She graduated from Glen Cove High School in 1998, and her R&B music career took off shortly thereafter. Some of her biggest hits include "Foolish” and "Always On Time."

She is set to headline the sold-out I Love RnB Festival in Long Beach, Calif., on May 27.