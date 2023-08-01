Atlantic Beach home on Reynolds Channel for sale for $11.5 million

Wider than it is tall, a resort-like home sits on a 30,000-square-foot lot in Atlantic Beach. A floating dock connects the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house to the waters of Reynolds Channel.

"Every place in the house, because it’s so wide and expansive, has incomparable views," said Thomas Tripodi, who has co-listed the property with Enzo Morabito through Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built in 2009, the Bayside Drive property is on the market for $11.5 million. Annual taxes total $37,703.

The pool is feet from the water of Reynolds Channel. Credit: VHT Studios

The 5,200-square-foot house includes a movie theater with two rows of cushy black chairs. There are a wine cellar, formal dining room and exercise room. A sitting room off the primary bedroom is lined with built-in, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

"It pretty much has everything," Tripodi said of the house.

The home is cooled by central air and heated by natural gas, forced air and hot water.

The wine cellar. Credit: VHT Studios

Outside, the floating dock is long enough to accommodate a yacht, Tripodi said. An in-ground pool and jacuzzi are feet from the channel.

The address, which falls within the Lawrence Union Free School District, is minutes from local bars and neighborhood restaurants.

"You have all of the bars and the city [of Long Beach] and everything that you could want in a three-minute drive, but you have this neighborhood," Tripodi said.

See more inside the home:

The living area. Credit: VHT Studios

The home has "incomparable views," according to the listing agent. Credit: VHT Studios