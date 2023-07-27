Historic Southampton farmhouse for sale for $6.75 million

A newly transformed historic farmhouse is on the market in Southampton for $6.75 million. The annual property taxes are still being determined.

The property — and 100 of its surrounding acres — once belonged to the Conklin/Dimon family, according to the Southampton History Museum. They were dairy farmers, providing milk, cream, eggs and poultry to the East End as it developed in the 19th century, per the museum’s findings.

"The house was in the Dimon family from the 1880s up until like 2005," said Richard Doyle of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. He is co-listing the property with Thomas Cavallo. "It’s been in the same name for generations, and it’s been vacant for a decade."

The farmhouse, which was built in 1880, has been completely renovated for the modern age. "To save the house, they lifted the structure up off the old brick foundation and they moved it over, since it was a large lot," Doyle said.

What stands there today on Flying Point Road is a redesigned concept, with an added lower level, two-car garage and in-ground pool. But the seller and the contractors hired for the job tried to keep the home’s "original look" intact, Doyle said.

"It is essentially a brand new home," he said. "Nothing was saved, except for the studs of the home and the roofline is very similar to the past. But it has that appeal of modern luxury on the inside, and you get three floors of it."

Some of the rooms include a large theater, wine cellar, built-in library, sauna/steam room and gym, Doyle said. There are eight bedrooms (all ensuite), and 10½ bathrooms. The house sits on 0.65 acre. Outside, there is a porcelain patio, custom outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

The property is served by the Southampton Union Free School District.