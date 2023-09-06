Inside Long Island's biggest beach house sales of summer 2023

From an $8.75 million estate in Shelter Island, to a lofty contemporary gem in Long Beach, this summer was huge for pricey beach house sales across Long Island. Take a look at some of the amenities, privately accessible areas and grand architecture that swept these houses off the market.

9,000 square feet, plus a dock in Shelter Island

Sold for: $8.75 million

“Shelter Island is sort of a best-kept secret,” said Deborah Pirro of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Well, the secret got out quickly with this listing: There was a deal on the property, and the offer was accepted within five days of hitting the market in May, said Pirro. The house sold for $8.75 million, with annual property taxes of $39,436.

With six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the estate boasts a 9,000-square- foot interior. It sits on 1.71 acres at Winthrop Road. Called Carriage House, the home was built in 1888, then renovated and expanded in 2010.

It overlooks Dering Harbor, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy it: The property includes a 166-foot dock, with 600 feet of private beach access.

“The owners can also get a mooring if they want to moor additional boats,” Pirro said.

Some other perks: a home theater, three levels of decks and a four-car garage. The bedrooms are all en suite (with four extra half bathrooms around the house). Plus, the bedrooms on the upper and main levels have their own private decks and fireplaces.

“It was completely turnkey,” said Pirro. “You basically just had to show up with your swimsuit and toothbrush, and you were ready to go.”

Dual waterfronts in East Marion

Sold for: $4.15 million

This property is all about wide-open space, with nearly 4 acres of land and 620 feet of beach waterfront. Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group sold the house in June, after less than a month on the market. It went for $4.15 million, with annual property taxes of $14,807.

“It’s literally a one-of-a-kind property,” she said. “And this beach is absolutely spectacular for fishing, lounging and beautiful long walks.”

Gardiner’s Bay and Long Island Sound are both visible from this 2,050-square-foot modern home on Main Road. There are views of both from the beachfront pool, said Winter Parker. Inside, the house includes three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, along with an office space, a gas fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with luxury appliances.

Despite being its own oasis, the central location was a selling point for this property, Winter Parker said.

“It’s so close to Greenport, yet close to Orient Point and the Cross Sound Ferry if you need to get anywhere else,” she said. “It’s a great springboard.”

A bidding war in East Quogue

Sold for: $3.5 million

“This was the cheapest house on Dune Road,” said Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. His listing sold for $3.5 million in June, after a bidding war that ended up going to the homebuyer for $350,000 more than the initial asking price, Morabito said. The annual property taxes are $52,342.

The 1,681-square-foot house boasts views of the ocean and Shinnecock Bay on either side. It contains five bedrooms and two bathrooms, on a half-acre lot.

Sliding doors in the primary bedroom lead to the Atlantic Ocean, but if you’d rather splash around indoors, there is a Jacuzzi in the bathroom attached. The kitchen leads to another deck, providing sweeping bayfront sights.

The current homeowners may add a second story to the house, Morabito said.

“Basically what they're going to do is double it, and probably make it into a modern home,” he said.

Private beach bonus in Cutchogue

Sold for: $3.5 million

Peeking out over a rolling cove of trees with Peconic Bay splashing down below, this Nassau Point estate has stopped onlookers in their kayaks, said listing agent Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate. She co-listed the property with Alexis Meadows.

“This property from afar is something that has caught people’s eye when they drive by,” she said.

The property includes an 800-square-foot cottage at the bottom of the bluff. Situated on Nassau Point Road, the main house contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on 1.68 acres.

The house was initially listed together with the next-door property in November, but was then offered separately when the smaller lot piqued some interest faster. The house ultimately sold in May for $3.5 million, and the annual property taxes are $23,846.

The property offers 200 feet of private beach access.

“As you drive in, you’ll see the Nassau Point causeway beach, which is a long, white sandy beach,” Orioli said. “And there are rights of way every three or four houses, which are private for people who live in the community. It’s like a nature trail that steps down to the water.”

'Million-dollar' views in Long Beach

Closing price: $3.05 million

Located at the end of Illinois Avenue, this sleek build offers panoramic beach views and easy entry to the shore, said listing agent Tracey Johnson of Berkshire Hathaway.

As a fourth-generation Long Beach resident, she knew one selling point would be the larger width of this particular block on the city’s west end. Another, of course, was a beach basically in the backyard.

“The deck overlooks the ocean,” she said. “And there are two floors and two staircases. It’s a pretty expansive house.”

If the beach isn't enough, there is room for a pool on the deck. The side of the property also holds a cabana with an indoor shower, dressing room and outdoor shower for beachgoers.

The five-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom property stands at 3,810 square feet.

Some standout features inside include granite counters and an island in the kitchen, a gas fireplace and a formal dining room.

Johnson sold the home in August for $3.05 million, and it took about six months to close, she said. The annual property taxes are $26,142.

“The beach access is right out the front door,” Johnson said. “And the views are the million-dollar price point.”

'Upside-down style' home in Fire Island

Sold for: $1.98 million

Water Island is an exclusive, tight-knit community, said Matthew Hughes of D. Katen Fire Island Properties. His listing at Spatenga Walk was one of just a select number of houses in the area.

“Water Island only has about 50 houses,” Hughes said. “There are no stores, so it is a real beach community.”

This home in particular is in a private enclave containing just four other houses, and sits atop a tall dune. This is the only house within the section that has a pool, Hughes said.

Additionally, you can catch views of the Great South Bay and the Atlantic Ocean from the wraparound deck. The house features four bedrooms, three bathrooms (one full, two half) and a private dock. It sits on 0.38 acres.

The house was listed in October and sold in May for $1.98 million. The annual property taxes are $5,372.

The contemporary build was constructed around its environment: The living room, kitchen and dining room are upstairs, while the bedrooms and bathrooms are downstairs. This structure was designed to maximize the waterfront views, Hughes said.

“It’s a completely custom home,” he added. “We call it an upside-down style house.”