Buying in Bellport: Beachy summers, Hallmark-like holidays draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP Bellport on the South Shore is a seaside community where residents ride bikes to the beach in summer and enjoy cozy holiday vibes in winter.

"Bellport is a quaint little historic town with an old-time village feel," said real estate agent Sharon Gassick with Coldwell Banker American Homes.

Bellport Village, set on the Great South Bay, is known for its beaches, restaurants, golf course and shops. Residents of the town consider Bellport Village their mecca.

"It's very summer-oriented," said Laura Kraker, a real estate agent with Exit Realty Achieve who lives and raised a family there. "It's on the water, and the village has an Old-World charm. Some people come from the city on the weekend, but some live here year-round."

The Bellport Marina, located at the south end of Bellport Lane, provides easy access to the Great South Bay. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

In addition to the village, the small Bellport community houses several recreational spots, including Robert Rowley Park in North Bellport, The Bellport Golf Course and East Bellport's Tony Gazzola Park in East Bellport, which has ballfields and playgrounds. The Bellport Bay Sailing Foundation, based at Bellport Bay Yacht Club, offers sailing lessons to children and adults.

Bellport residents also have Patchogue Village a short drive away, with its lively main street dotted with bars, restaurants and clothing boutiques.

"The best of both worlds," said Kraker.

South Country Road in Bellport Village is home to small shops and restaurants. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Bellport Village is known for its quaint downtown year-round. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

When the temperatures drop, twinkling lights go up and the village shines.

"Walking through the village during the holidays makes us feel like we are part of a Hallmark movie," said Gassick.

Bellport students attend South County School District's schools, including an early childhood center, three elementary schools, an intermediate school, a middle school and high school. South Country Public Library serves the district.

Celebrities and artists, including writer E.B. White, artist William Glackens, and actor and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini, have called Bellport home over the years. Today, housing stock is mostly single-family homes, and rentals outside of private homes are scarce.

Homes along Bellport Lane, top, and Academy Lane in Bellport. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023, there were 65 home sales with a median sale price of $449,990, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $190,000 and the high was $895,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 66 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000. The price range was $225,000 to $690,000.

OTHER STATS

Population 1,957

Median age 56.6

Median home value $485,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Bellport $433

School district, graduation rate South Country (92%)

Library South Country

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 77 (beginning Fall, 2023)

ON THE MARKET

$799,999

This $799,999 Bellport home contains 3,200 square feet. Credit: Sharon Gassick

At 3,200 square feet, this four-bed, three-bath Victorian has a traditional wraparound porch and sits on a cul-de-sac. Built in 1999, the home has cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room and is close to Bellport Village. The primary ensuite has a sitting area in the bedroom, and Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. The basement has a separate outside entrance. Annual taxes are $11,188. Sharon Gassick, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-331-9700.

$589,000

This $589,000 Bellport home sits on 0.38 acre. Credit: Cristian Paez

Built in 1989, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial sits on a 0.38-acre manicured property. The home, which underwent a major renovation, has a fireplace in the sunken living room, open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops and center island and hardwood floors throughout. It also has a full basement. Annual taxes are $11.300. Laura Kraker and Kate Furia, Exit Realty Achieve, 631-543-2009.

$399,000

This $399,000 Bellport home features a new roof and siding. Credit: Manuel Dominguez

This three-bedroom, one-bath ranch has been completely renovated, including new siding and roof. Built in 1960, the home has an eat-in kitchen and spacious backyard. Annual taxes are $5,878. Manuel Dominguez, DB Austin Realty, 631-521-9105.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.450 million

Thornhedge Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1930

Lot size 1.15 acre

Taxes $29,777.11

+/- List price -$500,000

Days on market 49

$769,000

Woodland Park Rd.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1938

Lot size 0.35 acre

Taxes $11,836

+/- List price Sold for asking

Days on market 98

$272,500

Bourdois Ave

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1955

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $3,307.66

+/- List price -$26,500

Days on market 190

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 19

Price range $339,000 to $1.92 million

Tax range $5,878 to $16,378