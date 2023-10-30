Buying in Island Park: Boating, seafood, tight-knit feel draw generations

THE SCOOP Home to canals full of boaters and an abundance of seafood restaurants, Island Park is a close-knit community with deep nautical ties.

The small community on the southern end of Nassau County is surrounded by open waters with sunrise and sunset views. Among its many seafood eateries is the well-known Jordan Lobster Farms, a full-service restaurant on the water.

Many people who grew up in Island Park stay and raise their own families there, said Michael Scully of Century 21 Scully Realty in Island Park.

"My grandparents came out here around 1939-ish," Scully said. "My parents were here, and now I'm here."

Long Beach Road is one of two thoroughfares in Island Park and is home to many shops and restaurants. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Long Beach Road is one of two main streets in the community. Austin Boulevard, with its tackle shops and kayak rental stores, is another.

Island Park is located just north of Long Beach; a sort of sister town. Students living in Island Park attend a local elementary and middle school, then go to Long Beach High School. Class size is small at the two lower schools, which Scully said is a big draw for parents. State Education Department records show that average class size for first grade is 15 students and 18 in second grade.

The tiny island has many public parks and marinas, including Masone Beach in the village, and Shell Creek Park — a Town of Hempstead park with fishing areas and sports courts. The annual Sacred Heart Church San Gennaro Feast brings out locals and residents in neighboring communities each September.

Village of Island Park Mayor Landgraf Park features a playground. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

According to the incorporated village's website, Island Park is a little over 1½ square miles, and is divided into three areas: The Incorporated Village of Island Park, Barnum Island and Harbor Isle.

The village was incorporated in 1926. Peter C. Barnum purchased the southeast part of Nassau County, then Queens County. In 1874, his widow bought Hog Island, which she sold to the county to run the poor farm (Miele's Camp) and a smallpox hospital. Hog Island was named Barnum Island in her honor, according to the website.

Homes along Waterford Road, top, and Sagamore Road in Island Park. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo, priced at $679,000, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, there were 58 home sales with a median sale price of $613,750, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $397,000 and the high was $1.175 million. During that period a year earlier there were 83 home sales with a median sale price of $612,500. The price range was $230,000 to $1.475 million.

OTHER STATS

Population Island Park (4,901), Barnum Island (2,519), Harbor Isle (1,338)

Median age Island Park (39.9), Barnum Island (50), Harbor Isle (43.9)

Median home value $630,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Island Park $287

School district, graduation rate Island Park (High schoolers attend Long Beach) 96.5%

Library Island Park

Transit NICE Bus Route 15

ON THE MARKET

$1.3 million

This $1.3 million Island Park home is on the water in the Barnum Island area. Credit: Long Island Virtual LLC

On the waterfront in the Barnum Island area, this five-bed, three-bath two-story home is on a canal. Built in 1982, the home features a main-floor primary suite, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with a brick indoor barbecue and central air. The second floor has wraparound deck for waterfront views. Annual taxes are $19,000. Frank DeLucia, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-665-2000.

$729,000

This $729,000 Island Park home was built in 1955. Credit: Brian Botticelli

Built in 1955, this split-level house in the Harbor Isles section has been completely renovated, including the eat-in kitchen, two full baths and a half-bath. The home has a living room and den with wet bar and fireplace. The house has a recently installed roof and siding. A set of sliding doors lead to a deck and hot tub. Annual taxes are $10,624. Matthew Levin, The Levin Team at Keller Williams Realty Elite, 516-316-0158.

$541,000

This $541,000 Island Park home has four bedrooms. Credit: JackieBuysPhoto.com

The four-bed, two-bath home features an eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors. Built in 1957, the two-story house was updated in 2013 and includes a primary bedroom/bath and a carport. The price was recently reduced by $28,000. Annual taxes are $6,545. Michael Scully, Century 21 Scully Realty, 516-889-7110.

RECENTLY SOLD

$712,000

Suffolk Rd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1937

Lot size 0.17 acre

Taxes $9,975

+/- List price +$62,000

Days on market 70

$610,000

Newport Rd.

Style Hi Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1965

Lot size 0.07 acre

Taxes $8,565

+/- List price -$14,900

Days on market 230

$460,000

Quebec Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1952

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $7,450

+/- List price -$39,000

Days on market 158

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 17

Price range $499,998 to $1.3 million

Tax range $6,545 to $19,012