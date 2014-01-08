Centre Island mansion inspired by Palace of Versailles sells for $9.3M

Twinight, the limestone mansion on Centre Island that is said to have been inspired by the Petit Trianon chateau at the Palace of Versailles, has just been sold for $9.3 million through Shawn Elliott, Zachary Elliott and Sandy Chang of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes and Estates.

“They are in love with the property,” says Shawn Elliott of the new owners who are from Shanghai, China. The six-acre estate sits on a peninsula overlooking the Long Island Sound and, according to Elliott, takes on a pinkish glow as the sun is setting.

The property was orginally put on the market in 2010 for $25 million and then listed with Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes and Estates in July, 2013 at $14.988 milllion.

Built in 2005 by its previous owner, Richard Baron Cohen, the 20,000 square foot manse features a 30-foot ceiling in the grand entryway with a gold-leaf fresco depicting the four seasons, a two-story mahogany library with waterviews and a retro-style, 12-seat theater with damask velvet wall coverings.

The home has nine bedrooms, nine full baths and three half-baths. There’s also an elevator, an in-ground pool and a seven-car garage.