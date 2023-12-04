Buying in Commack: Central location, schools, community spirit draw homebuyers
THE SCOOP Schools, shopping and restaurants are all draws for homebuyers to Commack, but the sense of community is what sets it apart.
"There's a lot of a hometown feel," said Elena Galluzzo of Compass Greater NY, who grew up there and moved back to raise her family. "A lot of my classmates bought their parents' houses and now our kids are trying to move back to Commack."
Homebuyers are also drawn to the area's location.
"It's central and close to the highways, close to the railroad," Galluzzo said. "It's not too far out east and you're not paying Nassau taxes."
Community favorites are the Commack Public Library, which recently underwent an $8.5 million renovation and expansion, and Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, with its nature trails, nature center and educational and community events, including Commack Day each August.
Originally called "Winnecomac," Algonquin for "pleasant land," the name was eventually shortened to Comac. Straddling both Huntington and Smithtown, the hamlet experienced boundary disputes over the years. The matter was resolved in 1675, when a dividing line was established between the two towns, resulting in divided properties of the prominent Burr, Harned, Wicks and Whitman (Walt's ancestors) families.
William K. Vanderbilt II's Long Island Motor Parkway — the country's first limited access highway — was completed in 1911, changing the landscape forever.
The area was home to the Burr family racetrack, one of the nation's most famous trotter courses in the 19th century, and from 1918 to 1919, Brindley Field, a 90-acre training facility operated by the U.S. Army Signal Corps. It is also the hometown of comedian Rosie O'Donnell (Commack High School South Class of 1980) and sportscaster Bob Costas (Class of 1970).
There are several large developments in the area, including The Hamlet Golf & Country Club, Smithtown Tara Homeowners Association and the new Fountaingate Gardens apartments, part of the Gurwin complex.
Homebuyers will find mostly Colonials, ranches and high ranches, with prices starting at $525,000 and going up to $1.459 million for a 3,800-square-foot custom built four-bedroom home.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are six condos, priced between $429,500 and $1.329 million, on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023, there were 250 home sales with a median sale price of $675,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $420,000 and the high was $1.6 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 285 home sales with a median sale price of $670,000. The price range was $325,000 to $1.715 million.
OTHER STATS
Population 36,252
Median age 45
Median home value $685,500
Monthly LIRR ticket from Deer Park $341
School district, graduation rate Commack (98.3%)
Libraries Commack, Smithtown
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 6, 7 (beginning Fall, 2023)
ON THE MARKET
$1.459 million
Custom built 10 years ago, this 3,798-square-foot home features four bedrooms, four baths, 9-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, radiant heated hardwood floors and walk-in attic. It has a mother-in-law living space with full kitchen, washer/dryer and separate entrance. Zoned for horses, the 0.96-acre property includes an attached 3½-car garage, brick and slate patios, fire pit and outdoor sauna. Taxes are $21,183. Derek Greene, Greene Realty Group, 860-560-1006.
$949,000
This 2,880-square foot Colonial has four beds, 2½ baths and was updated with central air, extended kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, bathrooms and hardwood and parquet floors. The 0.46-acre fenced-in property includes a terraced backyard, new brick patio and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $13,739. Sheryl Hecht, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-499-9191.
$715,000
This 2,000-square-foot high ranch has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings with skylights throughout, hardwood floors, updated windows and doors and a spiral staircase leading to an exercise space. A converted garage serves as a home office with a kitchenette. The 0.23-acre property includes multi-level decking. Taxes are $12,074. Linda Cawley, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3900.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.475 million
Weeping Cherry Ln.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 2000
Lot size 0.45 acre
Taxes $22,989
+/- List price +$25,000
Days on market 66
$915,000
Pawnee Dr.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1962
Lot size 0.39 acre
Taxes $18,000
+/- List price +$6,000
Days on market 16
$555,000
Laurel Ln.
Style Exp Cape
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 1
Built 1955
Lot size 0.31 acre
Taxes $13,177
+/- List price +$15,001
Days on market 55
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 38
Price range $429,500 to $1.459 million
Tax range $9,173 to $25,795