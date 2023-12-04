Buying in Commack: Central location, schools, community spirit draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP Schools, shopping and restaurants are all draws for homebuyers to Commack, but the sense of community is what sets it apart.

"There's a lot of a hometown feel," said Elena Galluzzo of Compass Greater NY, who grew up there and moved back to raise her family. "A lot of my classmates bought their parents' houses and now our kids are trying to move back to Commack."

Homebuyers are also drawn to the area's location.

"It's central and close to the highways, close to the railroad," Galluzzo said. "It's not too far out east and you're not paying Nassau taxes."

Community favorites are the Commack Public Library, which recently underwent an $8.5 million renovation and expansion, and Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, with its nature trails, nature center and educational and community events, including Commack Day each August.

Commack Road is home to many of the community's shops and restaurants. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Originally called "Winnecomac," Algonquin for "pleasant land," the name was eventually shortened to Comac. Straddling both Huntington and Smithtown, the hamlet experienced boundary disputes over the years. The matter was resolved in 1675, when a dividing line was established between the two towns, resulting in divided properties of the prominent Burr, Harned, Wicks and Whitman (Walt's ancestors) families.

William K. Vanderbilt II's Long Island Motor Parkway — the country's first limited access highway — was completed in 1911, changing the landscape forever.

The area was home to the Burr family racetrack, one of the nation's most famous trotter courses in the 19th century, and from 1918 to 1919, Brindley Field, a 90-acre training facility operated by the U.S. Army Signal Corps. It is also the hometown of comedian Rosie O'Donnell (Commack High School South Class of 1980) and sportscaster Bob Costas (Class of 1970).

There are several large developments in the area, including The Hamlet Golf & Country Club, Smithtown Tara Homeowners Association and the new Fountaingate Gardens apartments, part of the Gurwin complex.

Homebuyers will find mostly Colonials, ranches and high ranches, with prices starting at $525,000 and going up to $1.459 million for a 3,800-square-foot custom built four-bedroom home.

Homes along Chatham Road, top, and Suttonwood Drive in Commack. Credit: Danielle Silverman

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are six condos, priced between $429,500 and $1.329 million, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023, there were 250 home sales with a median sale price of $675,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $420,000 and the high was $1.6 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 285 home sales with a median sale price of $670,000. The price range was $325,000 to $1.715 million.

OTHER STATS

Population 36,252

Median age 45

Median home value $685,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Deer Park $341

School district, graduation rate Commack (98.3%)

Libraries Commack, Smithtown

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 6, 7 (beginning Fall, 2023)

ON THE MARKET

$1.459 million

This $1.495 million Commack home contains nearly 3,800 square feet. Credit: SchwaaFilmls/Sammy Schwartz

Custom built 10 years ago, this 3,798-square-foot home features four bedrooms, four baths, 9-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, radiant heated hardwood floors and walk-in attic. It has a mother-in-law living space with full kitchen, washer/dryer and separate entrance. Zoned for horses, the 0.96-acre property includes an attached 3½-car garage, brick and slate patios, fire pit and outdoor sauna. Taxes are $21,183. Derek Greene, Greene Realty Group, 860-560-1006.

$949,000

This $949,000 Commack home has four bedrooms. Credit: Homedia Group, Anday Limjoco

This 2,880-square foot Colonial has four beds, 2½ baths and was updated with central air, extended kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, bathrooms and hardwood and parquet floors. The 0.46-acre fenced-in property includes a terraced backyard, new brick patio and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $13,739. Sheryl Hecht, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-499-9191.

$715,000

This $715,000 Commack home sits on 0.23 acre. Credit: BAS Photography/Barry Axelrod

This 2,000-square-foot high ranch has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings with skylights throughout, hardwood floors, updated windows and doors and a spiral staircase leading to an exercise space. A converted garage serves as a home office with a kitchenette. The 0.23-acre property includes multi-level decking. Taxes are $12,074. Linda Cawley, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3900.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.475 million

Weeping Cherry Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 2000

Lot size 0.45 acre

Taxes $22,989

+/- List price +$25,000

Days on market 66

$915,000

Pawnee Dr.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1962

Lot size 0.39 acre

Taxes $18,000

+/- List price +$6,000

Days on market 16

$555,000

Laurel Ln.

Style Exp Cape

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1955

Lot size 0.31 acre

Taxes $13,177

+/- List price +$15,001

Days on market 55

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 38

Price range $429,500 to $1.459 million

Tax range $9,173 to $25,795