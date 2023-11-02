Cold Spring Harbor estate has go-kart track, tennis court, furnished house

A Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor with a go-kart track, movie theater and three-bedroom guest house is on the market for $10.95 million. The annual property taxes are $97,627.

The property, spanning 9.08 acres, is located on Woodbury Road. It was built in 2018. The main house includes six bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms. The lot covers a total of 395,524 square feet.

The house was built in 2018 and sits on a 9.08-acre property on Woodbury Road. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

For potential buyers eyeing this property, what you see is what you’ll get.

"This house is being sold completely furnished," said listing agent John Messina of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "It’s a tremendous amount of money and time someone would save, buying this house without having to furnish anything."

Interior features include a dining room that can seat up to 20 people, a play room with two sets of built-in bunk beds, a home theater and a wine cellar. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

There are plenty of spaces meant for entertaining guests. The house features a dining room that can seat up to 20 people, with a long, custom table. There is a play room with two sets of built-in bunk beds. The lower level includes the home theater and a wine cellar. Around back, the property has an in-ground pool with a slide and waterfall, tennis court and go-kart track. There is also a covered patio with ceiling fans and a fireplace.

Other notable features include an eight-car garage, a private balcony with a hot tub and two walk-in closets.

The property sports an in-ground pool with a slide and waterfall. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

"There are gorgeous views out the back and the front," Messina said.

The scope of landscaping on a property this large is uncommon, he added.

"To me, it doesn't feel like I’m on Long Island," said Messina. "With a property size like this, usually half of it is going to be wooded, so that’s where I get impressed."

The property is served by the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District.