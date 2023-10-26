Southampton house with pool, library lists for $3.8 million

A contemporary home in Southampton is on the market for $3.799 million. The annual property taxes are $11,995.

Built in 2014, the house is located on Middle Line Highway. Although this road can be busy, the house is set back on its 0.82-acre lot, which affords some separation, said Carla Panza of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She is co-listing the property with James Hogan.

"Because of the long driveway surrounded by this green, beautiful landscape and the setback, you don't feel like you’re living on a highway," she said. "You feel like you’re living in a secluded, peaceful environment."

The 4,223-square-foot home was built in 2014 and sports a library Credit: Rise Media

The house contains four bedrooms (three en-suite) and 4½ bathrooms, coming to a total of 4,223 square feet. There is a dual water filtration system, said Panza — one in the kitchen and another that serves the rest of the house, using reverse osmosis. The kitchen also has two ovens and a wine cooler.

Other features include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and a 20-by-40-foot pool around back that faces a spacious deck. A library on the first floor has built-in bookcases along a wall.

The kitchen. Credit: Rise Media

"I don't see too many people having libraries in their houses anymore," said Panza. "So someone who’s into reading would appreciate it."

The property includes an electric vehicle outlet and solar paneling. The finished basement has its own outdoor entrance as well.

"The location here is a key point," said Panza — the house is equidistant to Southampton Village, Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton.

The property is served by the Southampton Union Free School District.