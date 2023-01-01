7 things to get rid of in the new year

It's that time of year to embrace fresh starts and say goodbye to old habits. And while many of us focus on personal resolutions — spend less, join a gym — your home can also benefit from that "out with the old, in with the new" vibe. Here, 10 things to rid your home of now so you can ease into the new year with a clean slate.

1. Old holiday decorations

While you're busy un-decking the halls, discard any broken, old or unwanted ornaments, lights and other décor. Taking the time to pare down your stash now, before packing it away, will set you up for less of a headache next year.

2. Paper clutter

Whether it's your child's tests or artwork, bills, bank statements or those scribbled daily to-do lists, it's time to toss them out. If you really feel you may need something later on, scan it to your computer or take a photo and file it away — digitally.

3. Clothes you no longer wear

Chances are you, your spouse and the kids all received some new additions to your wardrobes this winter. Be it sweaters, underwear, socks, Christmas pajamas or anything in between, make room for the new by swapping out the old. Pack up anything that is in good condition to donate or sell.

4. The pantry stash

Adopting a new fitness and healthy-eating plan presents an opportunity to rid cabinets of the junk food you want to stay away from, and also the not-so-fresh spices, seasonings and other dry goods that could use an update.

5. Unwanted holiday gifts

Gather any gifts that you and your family received but just don't want. Locate the gift receipts and make it a point to return the items. If there's no gift receipt, think about giving the items away or donating them. It may sound harsh, but there's no need for you (or your home) to hold onto a gift you don't want just because it was gifted to you.

Once the kids settle into the new toys they're enjoying, weed out the ones that they're over and either donate, give away or trash them. Same goes for arts and crafts supplies, books and outdoor sports equipment.

6. Old beauty products

A true detox can clear your home of the unnecessary as well as the unhealthy. Sort through your stash of makeup, lotions, perfume, topical treatments — even medicine. Clear out what you don't want or need and anything expired. Outdated items can be unhealthy and also take up valuable real estate on bathroom shelves.

7. Unnecessary cords and chargers

Rid your junk drawer of all the old, broken cords and plugs, especially those that can only be used with electronics you don't have anymore. It's way too easy to hold onto these items "just in case." When it comes to technology, there's always something new coming along and a new device-specific cord to go with it. If you still have a stash of old phones, consider donating them to a charitable organization that collects them.