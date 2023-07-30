What's a decor swap and how can it save you money

There are plenty of ways to keep your home decor fresh and on-trend on a tight budget. Now, you can add a decor swap to your list of ways to acquire affordable decor.

What is a decor swap?

A decor swap is an event where guests get together to exchange gently used home decor like artwork, vases, wall hangings and even small pieces of furniture. The goal is to find new homes for items you no longer use, while also finding some cool new decor pieces for your home.

The benefits of a decor swap

Whether you attend a home decor swap or host your own, they provide some unique benefits for everyone involved.

You get new decor for free. It's easy to spend a ton of money shopping for home decor, especially if you like to switch up your aesthetic frequently or decorate for every season and holiday.

You'll find new homes for your pre-loved decor. Decor swaps give participants an opportunity to get rid of the items that they don't have any use for anymore.

You can score some unique pieces. Just like thrifting or antiquing, decor swaps are great for finding unique items for your home that come with a story attached. Plus, unlike thrifting or antiquing, you get to actually hear that story, straight from the owner.

You'll meet like-minded people and grow your community. Decor swaps are a great place to meet like-minded decor enthusiasts.

Swaps are an act of environmentalism. They help to save items from ending up in the landfill and reduce your carbon footprint in the process.

Tips for throwing a successful decor swap

Curate the guest list carefully. To ensure that everyone finds something that they love, it's important to curate your guest list carefully.

"Running a successful home decor swap is all about having the right people and items involved," says Raf Michalowski, an interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture. "It's important to gather friends and acquaintances who have similar tastes in design so that you know the pieces that are being swapped will find good homes."

Be specific about the types of items guests can bring. Let your guests know ahead of time what kinds of items are acceptable for the swap. This will prevent confusion and ensure that everyone is prepared and knows what to expect.

Set a theme for the party, says author and professional organizer Bonnie Borromeo Tomlinson. She suggests decor swap themes like holidays, decor by room or by type of item.

Limit the number of items per guest. Setting a limit on the number of items each guest can bring to swap is a good idea to prevent things from getting disorganized and overwhelming.

Dedicate a space to showcase items. Setting aside a dedicated space to showcase the items available to swap is a great way to keep things organized and help guests visualize each piece properly.

Create an inviting atmosphere. Just like any other party, creating a comfortable atmosphere for your guests will go a long way toward the overall success and enjoyment of the gathering. Make sure there's enough seating, play some music and offer refreshments.

Have a plan for leftovers. Inevitably there will be some items that don't get claimed. Being prepared with a plan for these leftovers will help to ensure they don't just become someone's clutter again, Tomlinson says.