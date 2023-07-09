6 things you should never store under your kitchen sink — and 5 you should

Requests for an organized kitchen are at the top of most people's wish lists, says Ginny Underwood, a professional organizer and founder of Virginia's Easy Living Solutions in Bluffton, South Carolina. The cabinet under your kitchen sink is a good place to start purging and organizing.

Start by pulling out everything you have in your cabinet and take inventory.

What not to store under your kitchen sink

Extra supplies

Unopened boxes of trash bags, dishwasher tabs, dish soap, and any extra, unused items should not jumble up this hard-working space, says Lisa Dooley, a Boston-based organizing coach and owner of Your Organized Life.

Harsh chemicals

You may have an occasional need for a powerful cleaner like bleach, but these chemicals should be stored securely in the garage or basement, out of reach from small children and away from other everyday items, Dooley says.

Flammable products

Solvents, thinners, polishes, paints and some cleaners can randomly burst into flames in the right conditions (yikes!). The most notorious cause of spontaneous combustion? Oily rags after being used to apply furniture polish or varnishes, particularly those that contain linseed or flaxseed oil, Underwood says.

Kitchen towels and paper bags

While convenient, these items don't belong under the sink, says Suzanne Pollak, co-founder of the Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits. A leak would ruin them.

Pet food

Humidity in this area can cause the food to grow mold and mildew. If you do store any cleaning supplies under the sink, chemicals from those could contaminate the food.

Small appliances

There never seems to be enough room to store small appliances, but don't resort to putting them under the kitchen sink. These small electronic appliances could quickly become ruined by leaks or excess moisture.

What to store under your kitchen sink

Organization tools

Some tools you already use for kitchen organization are essential for keeping your under-sink cabinet in tip-top shape. Pullout trays, tension rods (to hang spray bottles), and even S-hooks or baskets are inexpensive organizing solutions, Underwood says.

An absorbent mat

Before you put any products back under the cabinet, consider laying a mat across the bottom that can hold a bit of water in the event of a leak. "This protects the cabinetry and prevents the formation of mold due to leaks into the cavity from under and behind the sink," says David Schneider, a residential interior designer based in St. Louis.

Cleaning products

A few essentials to always have on hand include distilled or cleaning vinegar, dish soap and scouring products, says Pollak. Under the kitchen sink is obviously a convenient place to store sponges, cleaning brushes, and scrubbers. Just be sure to replace them often.

A small fire extinguisher

"While it's rare to need it, it's better to have it close at hand — and make sure it's up to date," Dooley says. Be sure you keep track of how long fire extinguishers last.

A handy tool. Under the sink is the place to store one of those bizarrely shaped tools used for unjamming your garbage disposal. "Inevitably, this tool gets lost, and it's vitally important when a jam occurs," Schneider says.