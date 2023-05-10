East Marion home on Gardiners Bay for sale for $6.75 million

An East Marion house with panoramic views of Gardiners Bay is on the market for $6.75 million. The annual property taxes are $23,504.

Built in 2003, the house sits on 1.38 acres on Cedar Lane. The property includes private beach access, said listing agent Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group.

"You pass the lavender farm to get to the house," she said, "and you go down this really unassuming road that hugs the water. Then when you arrive at the gate, it’s breathtaking."

The house is 3,920 square feet, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Parker describes the interior style as "modern beach living, but cozy": the open floor plan hosts abundant sunlight through walls of windows, and it's tied together by the encompassing beach views.

The kitchen. Credit: Corcoran

Outside, there’s a wraparound porch that partially overlooks the waterside, in-ground pool. The backyard also features an outdoor shower for a post-beach cleanup, and a setup for entertaining guests with an outdoor kitchen with a dining area.

The garage contains a gym and loft area, too.

Although the house is close to the bay, it is located in flood zone X, which means there is moderate risk for flooding, and the area does not require a homeowner to buy flood insurance.

"It’s in this bright, sunny spot," Parker said. "It’s a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor space."

The property is served by the Oysterponds Union Free School District.