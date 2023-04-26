Long Beach 2-family home, original Victorian estate, lists for $1.3 million

White stucco and a copper-toned roof offset a verdant plot on the corner of Long Beach Boulevard. A rounded stretch of wall and windows, reminiscent of a Victorian turret, wears bright-red brick. An auburn-colored railing traces a wrap-around terrace with an ocean view.

Built in 1908, according to listing agent Matthew Hazan, the 10-bedroom, 9-bathroom home has hit the market at $1.3 million.

"It's one of the original estates built in Long Beach back when Long Beach was built," said Hazan, of Compass Greater NY, LLC.

The home is within walking distance of the beach, boardwalk, Long Island Rail Road station and local shops and restaurants. Credit: Homedia Group/Steve Booke

The legal two-family home measures approximately 6,500 square feet and sits on a 0.18-acre lot. The property has two driveways, a detached two-car garage and a separate apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"Portions of the house are renovated with new bathrooms and new floors, and other portions are just original," Hazan said. "Some of that's good, some of it's bad. The good part is the original coffered ceilings that are like 12 feet high, and the detailed wooden inlay flooring."

Portions of the home have been renovated, while the original coffered ceilings and detailed wood flooring are intact. Credit: Homedia Group/Steve Booke

Among improvements a new owner might want to make are an updated cooling system, Hazan said. Currently, the home is cooled by window units and heated by natural gas and hot water.

"It's just a big opportunity for somebody," Hazan said. "I really hope somebody buys it and restores it to its original splendor."

The address, which falls within the Long Beach Public Schools district, is within walking distance of the beach and boardwalk, Long Island Rail Road station and local shops and restaurants.

Annual taxes total $24,159. The current flood insurance premium is $1,260.