Historic Garden City Victorian on market for $2.598 million

Built in the 1870s of red brick, a Garden City home listed on the National Register of Historic Places is on the market for $2.598 million.

The Victorian-style house, which bears a plaque that references a history as one of many built according to plans by developer Alexander Turney Stewart, sits on a 0.62 acre lot on Ninth Street. The home earned its spot on the National Register in 1978, according to the New York State Historic Preservation Office.

"It’s a very distinctive home," said listing agent Grace Kusnierek, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "But they really renovated and redesigned for today’s living — for contemporary living."

The house has three levels spread over 4,700 square feet, according to Kusnierek. There are five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Recent renovations include a new slate roof, HVAC systems, turbo hot water heater, boiler and water and air filtration systems. The current owners replaced all of the home’s mechanical systems last year, Kusnierek said.

On the first floor, there are a traditional dining room and formal living room as well as a sitting room, second family room and open-floor plan kitchen. The primary suite, located on the second floor, has its own walk-in closet and dressing room, Kusnierek said.

"It’s very luxurious and serene, the primary suite," she said.

Among the home’s other interior features are a home office, a chef’s kitchen and a full basement with outside entry. The house is heated by natural gas, forced air and hot water, and cooled by central air.

Steps from a stone fire pit, a bluestone patio hosts a summer kitchen equipped with a gas-fueled griddle and grill.

"The outdoor kitchen is all high-end, everything from the grill to the burner to a griddle to ice boxes to refrigerator doors," Kusnierek said.

The address falls within the Garden City Union Free School District. Annual taxes total $24,481.