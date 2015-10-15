If you want a house with a lap pool

East Moriches, 17 Briana Ct., $869,000

The weather won't get in the way of your workout at this Briana Court home, where the heated lap pool is housed in a climate-controlled solarium for year-round enjoyment. The homeowners get more than exercise from this feature, says Natalie Lewis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, they use it as place to entertain. The four-bedroom farmhouse was custom built by the owners in 1998, including four bathrooms and a half-bath, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a great room with a fireplace.

The master suite and laundry room are on the main floor, and the finished basement features a second kitchen and an outside entrance. Other amenities on the 0.82-acre property include a putting green, a boccie ball court and a regulation horseshoe pit.

The house is wired for sound, so music can be enjoyed indoors and out. There are covered porches on the front and back of the home, which is located on a cul-de-sac. Taxes are $16,031. Natalie Lewis, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-982-9572.

Woodsburgh, 22 Willow Rd., $6.78 million

The owners of this Willow Road Colonial built a lap pool in the basement so their children could enjoy four seasons of swimming, says agent Evangelia Boudourakis of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. There was an unexpected bonus, Boudourakis says, as the family discovered they also loved doing water aerobics in the lap pool, calling it "a refreshing way to work out."

Weather permitting, you can choose to swim outdoors -- in the gunite, saltwater, heated pool on the 1.09-acre property. The grounds feature bluestone patios, a four-car garage and a paved area that can be used as a basketball court or a hockey rink. The eight-bedroom home, custom built in 2001, has nine full bathrooms, three half-baths, two kitchens and a formal living and dining room.

Amenities include three fireplaces, an elevator, a dumbwaiter, a gym with a sauna and a party room with a rotunda. Taxes are $79,275. Boris Streshinskiy and Evangelia Boudourakis, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-305-2772 and 917-751-6700, respectively.

Massapequa Park, 184 South Park Dr., $499,000

You can look out a wall of windows while swimming laps in the pool at this South Park Drive home. Dana Sepulveda of Keller Williams Realty says the homeowner built the 12-by-30-foot heated lap pool himself, surrounding it with pine decks and paneling. He even added a hot tub to relax in when your workout is done.

The four-bedroom split-level home has two bathrooms and a half-bath, a formal dining room, a living room and a family room with a fireplace. Sepulveda says the 1957 home has been completely redone, including a new eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

There's an attached garage on the 70-by-100-foot property, which is on a corner lot. Taxes are $16,836. Dana Sepulveda and Brian Weinberg, Keller Williams Realty, 718-702-8510 and 516-873-7100.