If you want a house with a tiki bar

Huntington, 66 Southdown Rd., $835,000

The tiki bar is just one of the fun features of this secluded, resort-style backyard, says listing agent James Randall of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The owners have enjoyed hosting friends and family at tiki bar parties, Randall says, with a setup that includes its own refrigerator, ice-maker and kegerator.

The owner made great use of the 0.45-acre property’s sloping landscape, Randall says, to build a three-tiered, interconnecting deck that leads from the tiki bar to a waterfall and koi pond and a free-standing hot tub room.

The house on the property was once a ranch, but was transformed into a four-bedroom Colonial during a 2008 renovation. There are four marble and granite bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The 4,100-square-foot house has a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace and two master bedrooms. Amenities include radiant heat, Andersen windows and Brazilian cherrywood floors.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There’s an additional bedroom, bathroom and kitchen on the lower level with a private entrance that can be used as a guest suite or legal apartment.

The taxes are $19,008. James Randall, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-897-1836.

Massapequa, 25 Jefferson Place, $649,000

This tiki bar adds to the island ambience at this waterfront Colonial, says listing agent Teresa Marotta of Exit Realty Premier. The bar has lights and electricity for illuminating evening parties and mixing frozen drinks.

From seats at the bar, guests have a view of the 70-foot bulkhead, the ramp to the floating dock and the wide canal that Marotta says is 21 feet deep and just minutes from the open bay.

She calls the backyard an entertainer’s delight with a multilevel Trex deck, a built-in stainless steel barbecue with its own refrigerator, two koi ponds and a seating area around a firepit overlooking the water. The 70-by-100-foot property is also equipped with inground sprinklers and security cameras.

The six-bedroom house offers three full baths and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There’s a dining area, a living room and a den with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The 1953 home has vaulted ceilings, skylights, bamboo flooring and what Marotta calls a well-appointed mother-in-law suite.

The taxes are $15,600. Teresa Marotta, Exit Realty Premier, 631-786-2868.

Bayport, 9 Collins Ct., $939,000

There’s more to this tiki bar than meets the eye, says listing agent Bryn Elliott of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Looking at the front of the wooden structure you’ll see an awning sheltering the seating area beside a full-service bar. But when you step inside you’ll find a cabana with a changing room and shower, which Elliott says was added by the owners for the comfort and convenience of guests spending days and nights by the heated pool.

The yard has multiple areas for entertaining, Elliott says, with a paver patio and lounging area surrounding the pool and another patio with a dining area and hot tub at the foot of the deck at the rear of the house.

The four-bedroom Victorian offers 3 1⁄2 baths and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a center island. There’s a living room and a formal dining room with French doors leading to a family room with a fireplace.

The second floor features a master suite with two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a jetted tub. The 1997 home also offers nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a central vacuum system, walk-up attic, finished basement and an additional guest suite. There’s a wraparound porch on the 0.92-acre, cul-de-sac lot, which has a sprinkler system and a two-car side entry garage.

The taxes are $23,686. Bryn Elliott, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-363-5455.