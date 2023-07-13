3-bed Manhasset Cape on market for $1.088 million

A mustard-colored Cape with an exterior brick chimney fades into Manhasset's Park Avenue. Modest in size and stature, the three-bedroom home occupies 1,320 square feet on a 0.12-acre lot.

"I've been driving by that house for years, and I never expected it to be what it is when I walked into it," said listing agent Rula Baki of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Inside, the house is "deceivingly larger than it appears from the street," said Baki, and includes a sunroom and newly-renovated kitchen. The home is on the market for $1.088 million. Annual taxes total $14,255.

"You know how, some homes, they don't feel like a home?" Baki asked. "This one is just warm and inviting."

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in the mid-20th century, the house has one bedroom downstairs and two on the upper level. It also has two bathrooms, a dining room, a one-car garage and a private backyard.

Baki described a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a finished basement with the potential for conversion to an office or rec room. The home is heated by natural gas and hot water and cooled by central air.

The home sits on a 0.12-acre lot. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The dining room. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The homeowners have maintained the property and updated the mechanical systems, painted the exterior and renovated the first-floor bathroom.

"There's so many updates, it's like a brand-new home," Baki said.

The address falls within the Manhasset Union Free School District and is within walking distance of the Manhasset Long Island Rail Road station and local shops and restaurants.