Buying in Mastic Beach: Downtown plans, beaches, affordable homes a draw
A laid back hamlet with access to undisturbed beaches and a burgeoning downtown revitalization effort are drawing homebuyers to Mastic Beach, where homes are considerably more affordable than many other communities on Long Island.
"The area is becoming very sought after because it's one of the last affordable areas to live in and you have almost eight miles of unspoiled, preserved natural coastline," said Brookhaven Councilman Dan Panico, who grew up in the hamlet.
Originally summer dwellings, many homes are small bungalows that have been converted to year-round homes, with prices starting at just over $300,000 and going up to the low $500,000s for larger, upgraded homes.
Residents seeking a downtown scene can find one in nearby Patchogue. Among the area's other draws are the William Floyd Estate, Forge Point, Jefferson Drive Beach and Johns Neck Tidal Wetlands Area.
"The beaches here are beautiful," said Rose Torraca, of Coldwell Banker American Homes, who is selling her Mastic home of 19 years.
In October 2021, the Town of Brookhaven chose Beechwood Organization to serve as master developer to revitalize Mastic Beach's 31-acre downtown along Neighborhood Road, with new housing, offices and retail.
This dovetails with the town's efforts to improve quality of life by demolishing zombie homes, fixing up community parks and adding sewers to the downtown area.
"We're essentially looking to create a brand new downtown Mastic Beach," Panico said.
The zone change process is just beginning, notes Steven Dubb, principal of The Beechwood Organization.
"We are making fast progress, but it will still likely be a couple of years before we are able to open for sales and rentals," said Dubb.
This year, the hamlet got its first library in the former village hall. Violet's Cove, a defunct restaurant, was recently demolished and will be turned into an ecology center with waterfront trails, in conjunction with the Mastic Beach Conservancy, formed in 2021 to return the hamlet to its maritime roots.
In January 2013, the Mastic Beach post office was named in honor of native son and Revolutionary War hero Nathaniel Woodhull, who led the militias of Suffolk and Queens counties and was captured and wounded by the British. Refusing to swear allegiance to King George III, Woodhull was denied proper medical care and died on Sept. 20, 1776, the first high-ranking colonial officer killed in action during the American Revolution.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, there were 254 home sales with a median sale price of $340,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $144,103 and the high was $1.2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 320 home sales with a median sale price of $324,500. The price range was $70,000 to $600,000.
Town Brookhaven
Area 4.9 square miles
ZIP code 11951
Population 14,199
Median age 38
Median household income $92,788
Median home value $330,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Mastic-Shirley $415
School district, graduation rate William Floyd (89.6%)
Parks Osprey Park, Legion Field, Bayview Park
Library Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library
Hospital Long Island Community Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route S66
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
NOW ON MARKET
$475,913
Newly painted and built in 2002, this 1,737-square-foot Colonial features four bedrooms, 2½ baths and has new vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to the dining room. Close to Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge, the 0.23-acre fenced-in property has a back deck, above-ground pool, large shed and attached one-car garage. Taxes are $9,225. Rose Torraca, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-588-9090.
$449,000
This newly renovated 1,500-square-foot expanded ranch was built in 1987 and has three bedrooms, three baths, an eat-in-kitchen and a living room with wood-burning stove. It features a front porch and a large, multi-room finished basement. The 0.63-acre fenced-in property has a deck and attached one-car garage. Taxes are $8,601. Gina Walter and Tinamarie Hughes, Century 21 Cor Ace Realty, 631-878-3400.
$379,990
Built around 1961, this 1,228-square-foot ranch has three bedrooms, one bathroom, hardwood floors, crown molding and an updated kitchen and bath. It sports a full, unfinished basement, new roof, cesspools and heating system. The 0.23-acre property, which is close to William Floyd Estate and Forge Point, is completely fenced in and includes a deck, an attached one-car garage and large storage shed. Taxes are $8,120. Lina Lopes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-758-2552.
RECENTLY SOLD
$495,000
Dahlia Drive
Style Victorian
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2002
Lot size 0.27 acre
Taxes $12,874
+/- List price -$4,990
Days on market 130
$345,000
Wavecrest Drive
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathroom 1
Built 1974
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $8,784
+/- List price +$20,000
Days on market 55
$180,000
Cedar Road E
Style Cottage
Bedroom 1
Bathroom 1
Built 1942
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $4,012
+/- List price -$9,000
Days on market 65
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 42
Price range $129,900 to $529,000
Tax range $3,743 to $10,800