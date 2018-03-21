Miller Place home’s master bedroom like being ‘inside a boat’

A home in Miller Place takes advantage of its Long Island Sound location, with water views from much of the house. It is on the market for $1.195 to $1.295 million.

The four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom home, built in 2005, has a master bedroom with curved floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Sound, a two-sided fireplace and a large deck.

“In the master bedroom, you feel like you’re inside a boat,” says listing agent Linda Stowell of Coach Realtors. “When you’re in the house you can hear the sound of the water.”

Along with a kitchen with granite countertops and a stainless steel farmhouse sink, there’s also on outdoor kitchen with a full-sized pizza oven, beer tap, rotisserie grill and smoker. There’s also a hot tub and an outdoor sound system.

The .58-acre property in the private Scott’s Beach community also has a year-round flowering garden.