Buying in Moriches: Close to Hamptons, North Fork wine country

A petite, waterfront hamlet popular with boaters, Moriches draws homebuyers of all ages with restaurants, historic charm and access to the Hamptons — without the price tag.

Calling the area "the gateway to the Hamptons," Jo Ann Boettcher of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, said people venture to nearby Center Moriches for its lively downtown area.

"Whether you're in Moriches, Center Moriches or East Moriches you're all kind of one group, for the most part," said Boettcher, who lives in Moriches.

For shopping within the hamlet, there's Barntique Village, a collection of 21 antique, collectible and artisan shops in barn-style buildings.

"Moriches is a big waterfront community," says Gina Walter of Century 21 Cor Ace Realty, adding that it's close to both North Fork wine country and the Hamptons.

Crystal Beach is a private area overlooking the water in Moriches. Credit: John Roca

A recent development is a new $5.8 million library, designed to look like the defunct Little Red Schoolhouse nearby, which opened in April on the campus of Moriches Elementary School.

Though the etymology of the name is uncertain, the Moriches area was possibly named for a local Native American. The spelling, according to historical records, was variously Meritche, Merquices, Maritches, Marigies, Meritces, Moritches, Muriches, Moricha and Meriches. Col. William Smith, who purchased plots of land starting in 1691, is one of the earliest landowners of Moriches.

In 1881, the railroad arrived, turning the Moriches into a summer idyll for New York City dwellers.

One summer vacationer of that era, Julia Hand, a 16-year-old from Brooklyn, worked at her family's Hand boarding house on Senix Creek in neighboring Center Moriches. Through Hand's diary, we see glimpses of hours spent rowing along the creeks, sailing on the bay and picnicking on the beach.

Montauk Highway is home to the Monarch Center, top, Greek Bites Grill & Cafe, left, and Moriches Bay Diner. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The area today attracts families trading up, first-time homeowners and many who grew up in the area. Retirees are drawn to The Waterways, a 346-unit 55-and-over community.

Buyers will find mostly Colonials and postmodern Victorians/Colonials, with prices starting at $575,000 and going up to $715,000 for a four-bedroom, postmodern Victorian on a shy acre.

Homes along Dayton Avenue, top, and Riviera Court in Moriches. Credit: John Roca; Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, priced at $414,900.

SALE PRICES Between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 30, 2023, there were 10 home sales with a median sale price of $632,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $410,000 and the high was $775,000. During that period a year earlier there were 20 home sales with a median sale price of $580,750. The price range was $385,000 to $1.25 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 1.95 square miles

ZIP code 11955

Population 2,685

Median age 56.3

Median household income $66,762

Median home value $580,750

Monthly LIRR ticket from Mastic-Shirley $415

School district, graduation rate William Floyd (89.2%)

Parks n/a

Library Mastics-Moriches-Shirley

Hospitals Long Island Community Hospital at NYU Langone Health

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 66, 68

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$699,900

This $699,900 Moriches home sits on almost 1 acre. Credit: Eric McCallef Real Estate Photography

This 2,602-square-foot contemporary home has four bedrooms, 3½ baths, skylights, wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a full, unfinished basement. The 0.95-acre flat property has an attached two-car garage and a view of the creek feeding into Forge River. Taxes are $16,067. Todd Yovino, Island Advantage Realty, 631-351-6000.

$669,000

This $669,000 Moriches home is 2,200 square feet. Credit: Courtesy Century 21 Cor Ace Realty

This 2,200-square-foot postmodern home features four bedrooms, 2½ baths, hardwood floors, den with built-ins, full basement and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom tile floors. The 0.38-acre fenced-in property has a brick patio and an attached two-car garage. An offer is pending. Taxes are $14,372. Gina and Alfred Walter, Century 21 Cor Ace Realty, 631-878-3900.

$575,000

This $575,000 Moriches home is in a 55-and-over waterfront development. Credit: Douglas Elliman Realty

A two-bedroom, two-bath condo in The Waterways 55-and-over waterfront development has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, an attached two-car garage and a brick patio overlooking a pond. The development has a clubhouse, pool and tennis/pickleball court. There is a pending offer. Taxes are $428 and HOA fees are $786, both monthly. Jo Ann Boettcher, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-422-9292.

RECENTLY SOLD

$460,000

Crystal Beach Blvd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1972

Lot size ½ acre

Taxes $9,967

+/- List price $0

Days on market 135

$500,000

Highland Ct.

Style Condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 2000

Lot size 0.05 acre

Taxes $4,147

+/- List price +$1

Days on market 55

$640,000

Paige Ln

Style Exp Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 2001

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $15,073

+/- List price +$65,000

Days on market 88

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 3

Price range $414,900 to $715,000

Tax range $5,054 to $16,067