Buying in Roslyn: Historic charm, New England vibes draw homebuyers

THE SCOOP This North Shore village is populated by so many historic buildings, it's easy to imagine you've time traveled back to other centuries.

The Roslyn Landmark Society has compiled the backgrounds for about 260 properties in the area, proud of Roslyn Village's beginnings as a 17th century commercial hub at the head of Hempstead Harbor. Several properties and areas are on the National Register of Historic Places, from the historic Main Street to homes that show off Greek Revival, Colonial and Victorian architecture.

Preservation has been strong since local residents Roger and Peggy Gerry fought in the 1960s to save old properties from developers.

Locals frequent the lake and gazebo in Gerry Park all year long. Credit: Howard Simmons

A walk along Main Street in Roslyn offers views of historic homes behind white picket fences. Credit: Howard Simmons

The community's latest project, the 1700s Roslyn Grist Mill, is at the tail end of a $7.7 million restoration that required lifting the building to fix the foundation, then lowering it back down. After all, George Washington visited there, writing in an April 1790 diary entry that he was "kindly received and well entertained" by Hendrick Onderdonk, whose home adjoined the mill.

Old Northern Boulevard is a main business area of Roslyn. Credit: Howard Simmons

The next big goal is recreating the water wheel in time for a grand reopening next year for the 125th birthday of Nassau County, which owns the property, said Howard Kroplick, co-president of Roslyn Landmark Society, which is overseeing the project.

"It's a pleasure to live in a community that cares about its history," he said.

People want to live in the village because of this history, the schools, walkability and beauty, said Jing Sun, who lives and works there as an associate broker for Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"Roslyn Village is like a quaint charm, European-style village," she said.

When fall brings color to trees, many are reminded of New England. There's the quiet vibes and historical buildings around the pond at Gerry Pond Park. In winter, kids on sleds can glide down the elevated parts of the park.

But buying in this Gold Coast village is often expensive, so expect many homes to carry price tags of more than $1 million, Sun said.

Longtime Mayor John Durkin, who lives in an 1875 home, said a number of new housing complexes have gone up in the past five years, along with a dog park, walking paths around the harbor and mixed used developments, he said.

While the past is in the present for the village, Durkin noted that "it’s all the charm and none of the hassle of the 1800s."

Preserving historic homes has been paramount in Roslyn since the 1960s. Credit: Howard Simmons

Homes along Dicks Lane in Roslyn. Credit: Howard Simmons

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are five condos on the market, priced between $1.769 million and $1.789 million.

SALE PRICES Between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 30, 2023, there were 43 home sales with a median sale price of $1.299 million, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $758,000 and the high was $2.66 million. During that period a year earlier there were 74 home sales with a median sale price of $1,277,500. The price range was $510,000 to $2.85 million.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area 0.63 square miles

ZIP code 11576

Population 2,971

Median age 54.2

Median household income $109,844

Median home value $1,277,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Roslyn $277

School district, graduation rate Roslyn (95.6%)

Parks Gerry Park

Library Bryant

Hospitals St. Francis Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Routes 21, 23

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1.8 million

This $1.8 million townhome was built in 2021. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The buyer will be the first occupant in this three-story, three-bedroom townhome that is a corner unit in the Roslyn Landing complex. Built in 2021, the unit is 3,000 square feet, along with an elevator, two-car garage, alarm system, air filter system, wine cooler and unfinished attic. Amenities include a fitness center, private clubhouse, barbecue area, playground, paddle boards and kayaks. The development is within walking distance of the waterfront. The homeowners association fee is $509 monthly for the first two years, then $800. Jing Sun, Douglas Elliman, 646-431-2821

$280,000

This $280,000 co-op in Roslyn was recently remodeled. Credit: Compass

This one-bedroom co-op is on a cul-de-sac of a landscaped, garden-style complex and has outdoor parking for $40 a month or $70 monthly for garage space. The apartment was built in 1950 and was fully remodeled in the past three months to include quartz countertops in the kitchen and oakwood floors. A monthly maintenance of $805 includes the property taxes. Renee Hughes, Compass, 516-996-9737

RECENTLY SOLD

$915,000

Regent Place

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 2

Built 1949

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $22,252

+/- List price -$74,000

Days on market 135

$1.38 million

Regent Place

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1949

Lot size 0.46 acre

Taxes $21,836

+/- List price -$80,000

Days on market 113

$1.629 million

Grist Mill Circle

Style Townhouse condo

Bedrooms 4

Bathroom 3½

Built 2019

Lot size 2.92 acres

Taxes $30,400

+/- List price -$100,000

Days on market 179

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 12

Price range $789,000 to $2.19 million

Tax range $11,110 to $35,061.75