Buying in Great River: Quiet, waterfront life draws homebuyers

THE SCOOP A quiet little community along the Connetquot River and the Great South Bay, Great River is home to water lovers and historic homes.

"Great River refers to the Connetquot River, which is one of the largest rivers on Long Island," said Jorge Gonzales of RELI real estate in St. James.

With its proximity to both the river and bay, Great River is considered to be a boaters' community, with a marina for boats and areas on the beach to launch kayaks, said David P. Sanders, real estate agent with Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates real estate in Bay Shore.

"Boaters love the waterfront experience of being a short distance to the Great South Bay, Fire Island communities and waterfront restaurants," he said.

Timber Point Golf Course is a 27-hole course that sits at the intersection of Connetquot River and the Great South Bay, and has a full-service restaurant in its original mansion.

Bayard Cutting Arboretum, a 691-acre state park donated by the family of William Bayard Cutting, is known for its plant and tree species, rolling lawns and house tours of the original mansion, set on the bay.

Clamming on Connetquot River and enjoying the outdoors at Bayard Cutting Arboretum are draws in Great River. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Nearby Heckscher State Park (not to be confused with Heckscher Park in Huntington) in East Islip is a 1,600-acre property on the bay, with lifeguard beaches, sports complexes and paved nature trails.

While it has its own fire department, Great River sends itschildren to East Islip schools and uses its public library. Almost all shopping and businesses are in East Islip.

Great River is situated about 50 miles east of New York City, with the commute on the Long Island Rail Road to Penn Station taking around 75 minutes.

Great River is home to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, left, Little League of the Islips Ballfield, top, and Great River Fire Department. Credit: Rick Kopstein

According to the Great River Community Association, Great River gets its name from Connetquot, an Algonquian word for "Great River." Its first post office was established in 1889, and the train station in 1897. Because of its location on the water with sweeping views of the Great South Bay and Fire Island, the community was home to mansions in the 18th and early-19th centuries.

Homes along Wilton Court, top, and Riviera Court in Great River. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no co-ops or condos on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 30, 2023, there were 13 home sales with a median sale price of $801,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $609,000 and the high was $1.7 million. During that period a year earlier there were 13 home sales with a median sale price of $860,000. The price range was $560,000 to $1.4 million.

OTHER FACTS

Town Islip

Area 4.6 square miles

ZIP code 11739

Population 2,188

Median age 46.1

Median household income $135,893

Median home value $914,077

Monthly LIRR ticket from Great River $365

School district, graduation rate East Islip (94.2%)

Parks Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park, Heckscher State Park

Library East Islip

Hospital South Shore University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 3C, 40

ON THE MARKET

$1.325 million

This $1.325 million Great River home has five bedrooms. Credit: EMP Real Estate Photography

This five-bed, 4½-bath Colonial sits on a 3.6-acre horse property and has been completely renovated, including a new kitchen with a waterfall island. Built in 1969, the home has an indoor gunite pool allowing for year-round use and a main bedroom ensuite with a custom large walk-in closet. Annual taxes are $38,580. Jorge Gonzalez, RELI, 631-931-7354.

$4.775 million

This $4.775 million Great River home has an indoor pool. Credit: Long Island Photography

Built in 1970, this 1.25-acre riverfront property is situated where the Connetquot meets the Great South Bay. The three-level house has an indoor pool and a three-story elevator. It has six bedrooms, three of which are en-suites, and seven bathrooms. The dock has 200-amp electric boat and watercraft lifts and a fishing station with 14-inch diameter pilings on the dock to hold larger boats. Annual taxes are $34,034. David Sanders, Eric Ramsay Jr. Associates LLC, 631-665-1500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$609,000

Great River Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1979

Lot size 0.44 acre

Taxes $7,943

+/- List price -$65,900

Days on market 180

$801,000

Church Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1969

Lot size 0.83 acre

Taxes $20,959.26

+/- List price -$108,000

Days on market 190

$1.175 million

Great River Road

Style Farm ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1953

Lot size 1.02 acres

Taxes $24,743

+/- List price $0

Days on market 113

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 4

Price range $850,000 to $4.775 million

Tax range $17,034 to $38,580