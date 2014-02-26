News 12: New Gold Coast homes for sale

ClassifiedsReal Estate

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes. This week she talked to anchor Les Tyrrell about newly constructed homes on the North Shore.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

OLD WESTBURY PROPERTY:

Raphel Yerushalmi, Napoleon Development Superior Residential and Commercial Builders, 516-621-0555

KINGS POINT PROPERTY:

Janet Etessami, owner/broker of Janet Etessami Realty, Inc., 516-482-4321

BROOKVILLE PROPERTY:

Shawn Elliott, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4663

