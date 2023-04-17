Buying in Old Westbury: Multimillion-dollar estates, polo grounds, access to highways draw homebuyers

Famous for the 200-acre Old Westbury Gardens, country clubs and universities, the village of Old Westbury abounds in natural landscapes and old growth trees.

The hamlet was known for many years for horse breeding and polo playing, and served as the home to Tommy Hitchcock Jr., considered to be the world's greatest polo player. Equine aficionados still take advantage of the acres and acres of horse riding trails between Old Westbury, Brookville and Muttontown.

"Most properties have egress where horses can go on the front or back of the property," Lois Kirschenbaum, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, who's lived in the hamlet for 37 years.

"It's one of the last villages where horseback riding still exists."

Old Westbury was known for many years for polo playing and sported clubs like the Meadowbrook Polo Club. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Old Westbury gives a nod to its history with an image of a horse on village signs. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Many people choose the village for its location, notes Michael Berman, owner of Automatic Real Estate Associates.

"You're literally a half a mile to a mile from the Long Island Expressway or the Northern State, so you have easy convenience into Manhattan," Berman said.

Another big draw, Berman notes, is the area's large land parcels, most of which are over 2 acres.

The grounds of Old Westbury Gardens are a draw for locals come springtime. Credit: Rick Kopstein

John Phipps, whose estate has been the site of Old Westbury Gardens since 1958, was one of many notable figures who called the hamlet home. Credit: Rick Kopstein

In fact, when the village proposed zoning changes to pave the way for a high density, multifamily housing project in 2021, about 200 residents formed the Village of Old Westbury Civic Association to voice their objections. The village abandoned the proposal in August 2021.

Settled in 1658 by Quakers, Old Westbury was named for settler Henry Willis' native county in Wiltshire, England, and remained a sleepy farming village for many years. That all changed with the influx of industrialists who built grand estates there in the 1880s through 1920s, including Thomas Hitchcock Sr., Harry Payne Whitney, and John Phipps, whose estate has been the site of Old Westbury Gardens since 1958.

The Wheatley School is part of the East Williston Union Free School District, one of four districts covering Old Westbury. Credit: Rick Kopstein

New York Institute of Technology, the former estate of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, is one of two universities located in the village; the other is SUNY College at Old Westbury.

The hamlet has many contemporary homes, Colonials and estates in the village, with prices starting in the low $2 million range for houses that need some updating to $15 million for a 14,000-square-foot modern masterpiece by famed architect Norman Jaffe.

Old Westbury has a mix of contemporary homes, Colonials and estates. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, there were 37 home sales with a median sale price of $2.7 million, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $1.21 million and the high was $12.45 million. During that period a year earlier there were 41 home sales with a median sale price of $2.59 million. The price range was $865,000 to $18 million.

OTHER STATS

Towns North Hempstead, Oyster Bay

Area 8.56 square miles

ZIP code 11568

Population 4,567

Median age 27.4

Median home value $2.5 million

Monthly LIRR ticket from Westbury $277

School districts, graduation rates Jericho (96.9%), East Williston (99.4%), Westbury (90.2%), Roslyn (95.6%)

Parks Old Westbury Gardens

Libraries Jericho, Westbury

Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, Syosset Hospital

Transit NICE Bus Route 27

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$9.75 million

This $9.75 million Colonial estate in Old Westbury has more than 10,000 square feet. Credit: Visual Grip/John Ayala

Built in 2018 by Kean Development, this 10,738-square-foot Colonial estate has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Features include herringbone hardwood floors, tray ceilings, steel-framed windows, an indoor swimming pool, bar and billiard room, gym, dog washing room, and smart-home technology. The 4.92-acre property has a large covered bluestone patio, pond and three-car garage. Taxes are $101,185. Zachary Elliot, Nest Seekers 516-922-2878.

$6.85 million

This $6.85 million Old Westbury estate was built around 1913. Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty

Arched doorways, custom moldings, cathedral ceilings and approximately 15,000 square feet of living space are some of the highlights of “The Bagatelle,” a circa 1913 estate. It has nine bedrooms, nine full and two half-bathrooms, renovated kitchen and bathrooms and an elevator. The 4.32-acre property includes three separate cottages, a swimming pool and a three-car garage. Taxes are $88,488. Karen Sharf and Shahla Oheb, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-626-7600.

$2.59 million

This $2.59 million Old Westbury contemporary has a swimming pool and tennis court. Credit: Jump Visual

At approximately 5,000 square feet, this updated 1977 contemporary home has five bedrooms, one of which is currently a large home office with built-ins, and 3½ bathrooms, including a new primary bathroom. It also has bleached oak wood floors, finished basement and a new kitchen with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry. The 2-acre property has a swimming pool, tennis court and two-car garage. Taxes are $36,479. Michael Berman, Automatic Real Estate, 516-626-4444.

RECENTLY SOLD

$5.05 million

Wheatley Rd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1952

Lot size 6.55 acres

Taxes $62,853

+/- List price -$949,000

Days on market 67 days

$3.475 million

Grace Dr.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 6 full, 2 half

Built 1984

Lot size 2 acres

Taxes $37,796

+/- List price -$224,000

Days on market 114 days

$1.4 million

Laurel Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1997

Lot size ¼ acre

Taxes $19,875

+/- List price -$280,000

Days on market 260 days

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 26

Price range $1.1 million to $15 million

Tax range $20,444 to $142,128